Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of Alector stock traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. 154,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,200. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,375.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,219 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alector by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.