Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

ALGS opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $676.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

