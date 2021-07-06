Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

LNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 1,279,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

