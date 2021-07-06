Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

