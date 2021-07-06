Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,679. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 285,355.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 376,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,216,000 after buying an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 133,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,630,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

