Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,498.61. 48,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,511. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,508.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,372.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

