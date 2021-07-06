AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFPT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PFPT stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.59. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

