AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,886 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,129 shares of company stock worth $36,815. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

