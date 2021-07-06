AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 406,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Essent Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Essent Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

