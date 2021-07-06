AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,904 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

