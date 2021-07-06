AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 257,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 35.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 201,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.84 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

