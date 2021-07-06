AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. BigCommerce accounts for approximately 0.6% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $287,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 283,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,583. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

