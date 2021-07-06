Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.17

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $71.81, with a volume of 1805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,493,549.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,549.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,109 shares of company stock worth $31,631,844. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,182 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the software’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the software’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

