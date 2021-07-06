Amalgamated Bank Has $368,000 Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATUS. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

