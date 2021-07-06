Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,241 shares of company stock worth $3,683,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

