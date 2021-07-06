Amalgamated Bank Sells 339 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

