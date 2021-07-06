Amalgamated Bank Sells 659 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 704.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

