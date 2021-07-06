Amalgamated Bank Sells 768 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRI opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

