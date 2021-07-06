Amalgamated Bank Sells 936 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

