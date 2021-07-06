Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.4% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $129.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,640.71. 296,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,330.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

