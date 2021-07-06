Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $650,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $14,891,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $116.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,627.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,330.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

