Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,760,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 88,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 723,377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,134,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

