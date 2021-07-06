American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
AIVN opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. American International Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
American International Ventures Company Profile
