American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $128.76 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

