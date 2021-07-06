AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

