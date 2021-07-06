Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

AMRS opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

