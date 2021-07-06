Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post sales of $2.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $20.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 million to $33.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $191.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Wedbush cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 68,607 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASND traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.00. 3,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.26. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

