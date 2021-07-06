Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report $118.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.15 million to $120.70 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $509.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. 139,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

