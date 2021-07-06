Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.66. KB Home reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

