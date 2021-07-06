Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of FCX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 375,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,181,240. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,627,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

