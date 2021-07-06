Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

IBP stock opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.02. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $17,462,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

