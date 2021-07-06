Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

IBP stock opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.02. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $17,462,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.