Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $220.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. 79,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

