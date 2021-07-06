Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post sales of $242.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.38 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.35. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,930,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after buying an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,128,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

