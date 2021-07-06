Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,277. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

