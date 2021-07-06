Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 14.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 947,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,676,390. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

