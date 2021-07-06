Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

NYSE SAIL opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -251.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.53.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 150,484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

