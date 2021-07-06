Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

