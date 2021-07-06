Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 55.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 209,199 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $3,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC opened at $24.42 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

