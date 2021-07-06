Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.98). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. 318,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

