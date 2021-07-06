Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LendingClub (LC)

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/29/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 6/25/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 6/23/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 6/18/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 6/16/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 6/10/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 6/9/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 6/3/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 5/27/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 5/25/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 5/18/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 5/12/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $99,447,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,414,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,560,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.