Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $96.00

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.00. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

