Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $390.18

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.18.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $348.72 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

