Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $128.71

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

KMX opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.18. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,478 shares of company stock valued at $43,944,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

