Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target at $31.71

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 232,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. Research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.