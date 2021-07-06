Analysts Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price at $39.50

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $5,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $1,109,000.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

