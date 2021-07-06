Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $53.25

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMAB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 60,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,284. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $14,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

