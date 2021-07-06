Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) PT at $28.86

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,336. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40. HP has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.