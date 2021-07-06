Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $62.32

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Intel stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 636,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.62. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

