Analysts Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $157.53

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

