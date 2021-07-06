Analyzing Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioAtla and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

BioAtla presently has a consensus price target of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 49.34%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 80.87%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than BioAtla.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $430,000.00 3,418.07 -$35.85 million N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.19 $132.24 million $1.62 8.48

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences -17.23% -34.76% -9.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioAtla beats Coherus BioSciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-131, a once-daily oral drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

